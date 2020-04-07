Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hearty Taco Chili

This hearty soup makes a perfect family meal!

Hearty Taco Chili

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

1 – 15 oz. can black beans

1 – 16 oz. can kidney beans

1 – 15 oz. can pinto beans

1 – 14 oz. can hominy

1 – 10 oz. can diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained

1 – 8 oz. can tomato sauce

1 small onion, chopped

1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix

1 envelope taco seasoning

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 – 4 oz. can chopped green chilies

2 – 14-1/2 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained

Toppings: corn chips, sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook and crumble beef over medium-high heat until no longer pink, eight to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a 5-qt. slow cooker.

~Rinse and drain beans and hominy. Add to beef, along with canned tomatoes and green chilies, tomato sauce, onion, the dressing, and seasoning mixes and pepper. Puree green chilies and remaining diced tomatoes in a covered blender until smooth; stir into beef mixture.

~Cook, covered, on low until flavors are blended, six to eight hours. Serve with desired toppings.

