 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hearty Taco Chili

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This hearty soup makes a perfect family meal!

Hearty Taco Chili

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef
1 – 15 oz. can black beans
1 – 16 oz. can kidney beans
1 – 15 oz. can pinto beans
1 – 14 oz. can hominy
1 – 10 oz. can diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
1 – 8 oz. can tomato sauce
1 small onion, chopped
1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
1 envelope taco seasoning
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 – 4 oz. can chopped green chilies
2 – 14-1/2 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained
Toppings: corn chips, sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook and crumble beef over medium-high heat until no longer pink, eight to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a 5-qt. slow cooker.

~Rinse and drain beans and hominy. Add to beef, along with canned tomatoes and green chilies, tomato sauce, onion, the dressing, and seasoning mixes and pepper. Puree green chilies and remaining diced tomatoes in a covered blender until smooth; stir into beef mixture.

~Cook, covered, on low until flavors are blended, six to eight hours. Serve with desired toppings.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.