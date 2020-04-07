Clarion Hospital: One Confirmed, Two Suspected COIVD-19 Patients Currently Being Treated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported a total of seven positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests as of Monday, with one confirmed and two suspected Coronavirus patients currently being treated as inpatients.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Tuesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/06/20: 322

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 264

Positives: 7

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/06/20: 1,591

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,222

Positives: 101

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/07/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 2 suspected. 1 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 11 patients. 2 suspected. 9 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Other

· Due to the ongoing pandemic, BHS continues to delay elective procedures and visits, at all sites, through April 30.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

· Email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Questions continue to come in regarding how an individual can provide financial support. Please direct them to www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx.

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

