 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion Hospital: One Confirmed, Two Suspected COIVD-19 Patients Currently Being Treated

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 @ 01:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion Hospital Dave CyphertCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported a total of seven positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests as of Monday, with one confirmed and two suspected Coronavirus patients currently being treated as inpatients.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Tuesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:
Total tests through 4/06/20: 322
Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 264
Positives: 7

Butler Memorial Hospital:
Total tests through 4/06/20: 1,591
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,222
Positives: 101

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/07/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 2 suspected. 1 confirmed. 2 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 11 patients. 2 suspected. 9 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Other

· Due to the ongoing pandemic, BHS continues to delay elective procedures and visits, at all sites, through April 30.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

· Email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Questions continue to come in regarding how an individual can provide financial support. Please direct them to www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx.

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Previous Butler Health System Reports:

4/6/20 COVID-19 Report
4/3/20 COVID-19 Report
4/2/20 COVID-19 Report
4/1/20 COVID-19 Report
3/31/20 COVID-19 Report
3/30/20 COVID-19 Report
3/27/20 COVID-19 Report
3/26/20 COVID-19 Report
3/25/20 COVID-19 Report


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.