Emily Ruth Griffin Eames, 73, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her home, on Monday, April 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Born April 16, 1946 in Asheville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Gertie Mae Rogers Griffin.

Emily was a devout Christian and loved letting the love of God shine through her by her actions and attitude. She loved reading the Bible daily through her daily devotions, and online through Bible studies with all her friends near and far. She attended the Oil City Vineyard Church.

She loved the outdoors, flowers, the fresh air, and walking around Oil City. More importantly, her walks to pick up wonderful foods from Core Goods in Oil City. Anything that was farm fresh, grass fed, free range, non-GMO, or organic, had Emily’s name all over it! She was a shining light and connected easily to anyone who encountered her.

Surviving are the four children she shared with her former husband David Eames, Caleb Eames and wife, Monette, of Honolulu, HI, Rebekah Eames Deal and husband, Matt, of Oil City, Noah Eames and wife, Katy, of Dorado, Puerto Rico, and Paul Salem “Zoe” Eames of Centennial, CO; 11 grandchildren, Jacob, Boaz, Hadassah, Brooke, Bryce, Taylor, Maddie, Teddy, Matilda, Caroline, and Abigail.

Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Roger Dale Griffin and wife Rebecca, Bobby Ray Griffin and wife Glenda, Harold Griffin and wife Gayenel, Clara Dean Owenby and husband Harold, and Patsy Ann Metcalf and husband Bruce; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend Nora Bennett.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be privately held.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Emily’s name to the Oil City Vineyard Church, 619 Innis Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Because public visitations are not permitted at this time, Matt and Rebekah Deal at Morrison Funeral Home, encourage everyone to leave online condolences at www.morrisonhome.com.

