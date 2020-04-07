Fryburg Junior Marksmen Initiate Virtual Practices Following Postponement of 2020 Junior Olympic Competition

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Although the 2020 Junior Olympic Trials have been postponed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Fryburg Junior Marksmen are using this time to prepare for their upcoming competition.

(PHOTO: Brady Fowkes and Sidney Knight.)

Of course the junior marksmen were disappointed in the delay; however, a recent Facebook post emphasized the camaraderie the team has developed in spite of the setback.

“Despite this news, we know that our team has achieved something amazing….We will use this opportunity to teach our shooters that they are not defined by the moments in which they are knocked down, but instead, defined by the moments they choose to stand back up and keep moving forward,” the post stated.

The leaders have taken an unfortunate situation and turned it into a self-reflecting one in which their shooters will take this opportunity to “move forward” through virtual practices.

During the first virtual practice, no shots were fired, and no ammo was necessary. Instead, it was just cellphones and computer screens. The leaders asked their shooters to name five simple, yet meaningful, aspects of their lives which they could work to improve during this time of social distancing. They were instructed to make their five goals measurable and specific.

Until their regular practice resumes, the team will meet “virtually” twice a week to discuss their progress toward these goals.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, four Fryburg Junior Marksmen had qualified to compete in Junior Olympics Air Rifle and Smallbore championships at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in April.

Although the event was postponed due to COVID-19, the Fryburg team intends to be ready for the competition when it is rescheduled.

Sixteen-year-old Brady Fowkes finished the qualification round earning a Gold Medal in the State for men’s precision smallbore and a Bronze medal for Air Rifle.

Fowkes and 10-year-old paralympic shooter, Sidney Knight, will be making return appearances while junior Olympic newcomers Anna Stitt and Mason Hooper (pictured below) will be competing at the trials for the first time.

According to head coach Ashley Ahrens, Stitt and Hooper’s qualifications have been a long time coming.

“These two shooters have been with the program since it started in 2014, and they’ve chased this dream since then. Their persistence and dedication has finally paid off,” Ahrens said.

“We are very excited to see these teammates compete at such a prestigious level. Not only is this a hard-earned achievement for them individually, but it sets the bar for where we are headed as a team,” Assistant Coach, Julie Graf added.

Also from Northwest PA, the Oil City Junior Rifle Team and Dubois Rifle are preparing to send athletes to the trials.

“Northwestern Pennsylvania has always been renowned for training elite junior shooters and that continues to be the story,” Ahrens said, emphasizing Pennsylvania’s strong precision shooting heritage.

The upcoming trials will include athletes from all 50 states, but historically Pennsylvania offers one of the highest rates of junior qualification, according to Graf.

For more information on the Fryburg Junior Marksmen, visit their Facebook page.

