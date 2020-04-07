Laurel Eye Clinic Donates Over 450 Protective Masks for First Responders

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic is supporting local first responders on the front lines of fighting Coronavirus by donating protective masks.

(PHOTO: Mark Powell, Laurel Eye Clinic’s Marketing Manager, (on left) with Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson.)

Mark Powell told exploreClarion.com that Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson reached out to him to see if Laurel Eye Clinic was able to donate protective masks and/or face shields to the county. Matson was concerned that the county was going to be short a few thousand protective masks/or shields for the first responders.

Although Laurel Eye doesn’t stock a big supply of these items, Powell said they wanted to do their part and assist Matson in his efforts to secure more masks and shields. They were able to come up with over 450 masks to give to him.

“The first responders are so vitally important to our area communities. We wanted to do our part to help protect these local heroes during this pandemic,” Powell said.

“Thank you to all the first responders and those currently working on the front line to help defeat the Coronavirus.”

