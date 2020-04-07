Local Couple Face Assault Charges Following Domestic Dispute

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Marienville residents are facing criminal charges following a domestic dispute that turned physical in Jenks Township last Thursday.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old John Farren and 28-year-old Cheyenne Lynn McGurk.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:38 p.m. on April 2, Trooper Smith, of PSP Marienville, was dispatched to a report of a domestic altercation at a residence on Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to the complaint, Cheyenne McGurk related that she and John Farren had engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. She told police Farren had been drinking and was upset with her, and through the course of the morning and afternoon, the verbal altercation escalated, and they both engaged in a physical altercation.

The complaint states that it was unclear if Farren pushed McGurk first or if McGurk kicked or otherwise struck Farren in the genitals first, but both individuals admitted they engaged in physical contact with each other.

Farren reported that after being struck in the genitals four times, he punched McGurk in the head. He also admitted to drinking alcohol for most of the day, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, McGurk said, “I am a fighter,” and stated that she was just defending herself.

McGurk and Farren were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller on April 4, at 9:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. respectively on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both defendants are currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail each.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 19, with Judge Miller presiding.

