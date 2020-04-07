Sex Offender Who Moved Without Notifying State Police Faces Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A sex offender living in Clarion County is facing a hearing today for reportedly moving to a new address without notifying state police as required by law.

Court documents indicate 42-year-old David Earl Anthony, of Shippenville, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, on the following charge:

– Failure to Register with PSP, Felony 3

The charge stems from an investigation into a report from Clarion County Adult Probation.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on February 10, Clarion-based State Police were notified by Clarion County Adult Probation that David Earl Anthony had been living at an unapproved residence for approximately one to two months.

The complaint notes a Clarion County Adult Probation officer substantiated the information by speaking to Anthony’s mother.

Through an investigation and an interview with Anthony, it was further confirmed Anthony had been living at an unapproved residence on State Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County, for approximately 6.5 weeks without updating his residence or adding an alternative residence with the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law Registry as required by law, according to the complaint.

The charge was filed against Anthony through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Tuesday, March 31.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, and was released on his own recognizance.

According to the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website, Anthony was convicted of indecent assault of a minor on December 12, 2012.

His registration in Pennsylvania began on April 30, 2013.

