Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Sligo Auto Salvage Now Operating by Appointment Only

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

sligo auto 1SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Sligo Auto Salvage is doing everything they can to stay open to offer parts and service for those in need at this time.

To help protect their customers and employees, they will be operating by appointment only until further notice.

For parts sales, pick up, or delivery please call 814-745-3300. After hours please call 814-316-5511.

To schedule service or repair please call 814-745-3000. After hours please call 814-316-5511.

sligo auto 2

Check out their website at www.salvage-parts.com or visit their Facebook page.

sligo-auto


