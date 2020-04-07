THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Sligo Auto Salvage Now Operating by Appointment Only
Tuesday, April 7, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Sligo Auto Salvage is doing everything they can to stay open to offer parts and service for those in need at this time.
To help protect their customers and employees, they will be operating by appointment only until further notice.
For parts sales, pick up, or delivery please call 814-745-3300. After hours please call 814-316-5511.
To schedule service or repair please call 814-745-3000. After hours please call 814-316-5511.
Check out their website at www.salvage-parts.com or visit their Facebook page.
