SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offering Liver and Onions, Chicken Salad Croissant, Goulash Specials Today; Open Easter Sunday
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering multiple specials today, Tuesday, April 7th, including Liver and onions, chicken salad croissant, and goulash – for take-out only.
Korner Restaurant is OPEN Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and also on Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The restaurant is only offering to-go orders and delivery at this time. Call in at 814-473-8250.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pick up your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
NOTE: On Easter Sunday, they will be OPEN from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a turkey or ham dinner with all the fixings!
This week’s specials:
- Tuesday, April 7- Liver and onions, chicken salad croissant, goulash
- Wednesday, April 8- Fish sandwich, chicken stir fry, or 4 pc. chicken dinner
- Thursday, April 9- Spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parmesan, or roast beef
- Friday, April 10- Fish shrimp or ribeye
- Saturday, April 11- Sloppy Joes with baked beans and mac salad
Note: Menu is subject to change.
Please check their Facebook for updates and other meal options. They would like to thank everyone who has liked, commented, shared and continue to order through these trying times. Korner Restaurant appreciates everyone for their amazing support!
Hours for to-go and delivery are:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
