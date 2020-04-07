State Police Calls: PFA Violation, Scattering Rubbish, Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

PFA Violation in St. Petersburg Borough

Clarion-based State Police investigated a PFA violation at a location on Salem Avenue in St. Petersburg Borough.

Police say the incident involved a 33-year-old female victim from St. Petersburg that occurred around 1:22 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

Scattering Rubbish in Toby Township

On Thursday, April 2, Clarion-based State Police received a report of scattering rubbish in the area of Elder Road in Toby Township.

Police say identifying information was found within the trash, and the individual responsible, identified as 42-year-old William Yates, of Rimersburg, was located.

Charges are pending.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

Clarion-based State Police received a report of suspected child abuse that occurred around 10:00 p.m. on March 20, at a location on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

