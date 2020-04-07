State Police Respond to Reports of Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently responded to two theft incidents.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Around 3:35 p.m. on Friday, April 3, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the Clarion Walmart store in Monroe Township for a retail theft.

Police say 26-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Clarion, was observed under-ringing multiple consumable goods.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Theft in Clarion Township

Around 5:19 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the Millcreek boat launch on the Clarion River in Clarion Township for a theft of a license plate.

Police say a known 31-year-old Tyrone man reported his plate was stolen from his boat trailer sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

