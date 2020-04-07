Stay at Home Order: One Cited, Six Warned by State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police released data on enforcement actions taken to enforce Governor Wolf’s Stay at Home order.

The order went into effect statewide at 8 p.m. on April 1, 2020. Under the order, all individuals must stay at home except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services.

“Law enforcement is focused on ensuring residents are aware of the Stay at Home order and informing the public of social distancing practices and while the order is mandatory, voluntary compliance is preferred,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Troopers maintain discretion to warn or issue citations, and their decision is specific to the facts and circumstances of each particular encounter.”

A map of counties covered by each troop is available on psp.pa.gov.

The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s.

