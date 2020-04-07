 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: Three New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Clarion Co., Jefferson County Sees First Confirmed Case

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health today confirmed that a Jefferson County resident has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), and three additional Clarion County residents have also tested positive.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 1,579 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 14,559. The death toll has reached 240.


Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total Deaths
Armstrong 13 5 18 0
Butler 91 16 107 2
Clarion 6 3 9 0
Clearfield 7 0 7 0
Crawford 9 -1* 8 0
Elk 0 2 2 0
Forest 4 1 5 0
Indiana 17 4 21 0
Jefferson 0 1 1 0
McKean 1 0 1 0
Mercer 18 8 26 0
Venango 5 0 5 0
Warren 1 0 1 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County decreased from 9 on 4/6/20 to 8 on 4/7/20. Explore has reached out to the Pa. Department of Health to request clarification on the reason for the decrease.

 

County Case Counts to Date

County                   Number of Cases     Deaths    
Adams 28
Allegheny 689 6
Armstrong 18
Beaver 116 9
Bedford 4
Berks 369 4
Blair 6
Bradford 14
Bucks 690 21
Butler 107 2
Cambria 7 1
Cameron 1
Carbon 67 1
Centre 55
Chester 335 6
Clarion 9
Clearfield 7
Clinton 3
Columbia 42 1
Crawford 8
Cumberland 77 2
Dauphin 155 1
Delaware 898 20
Elk 2
Erie 28
Fayette 32 1
Forest 5
Franklin 39
Fulton 1
Greene 15
Huntingdon 5
Indiana 21
Jefferson 1
Juniata 14
Lackawanna 235 8
Lancaster 490 14
Lawrence 29 2
Lebanon 145
Lehigh 1,146 10
Luzerne 982 8
Lycoming 12
McKean 1
Mercer 26
Mifflin 6
Monroe 610 12
Montgomery 1,359 30
Montour 27
Northampton 774 14
Northumberland 22
Perry 9 1
Philadelphia 4,012 58
Pike 136 5
Potter 3
Schuylkill 119
Snyder 9 1
Somerset 7
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 11
Tioga 10
Union 7
Venango 5
Warren 1
Washington 57
Wayne 40
Westmoreland 177
Wyoming 5
York 218 2


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 7%
25-49 42%
50-64 29%
65+ 20%


* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 29%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 14,559 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative, and 240 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.