BREAKING NEWS: Three New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Clarion Co., Jefferson County Sees First Confirmed Case

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 28 Allegheny 689 6 Armstrong 18 Beaver 116 9 Bedford 4 Berks 369 4 Blair 6 Bradford 14 Bucks 690 21 Butler 107 2 Cambria 7 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 67 1 Centre 55 Chester 335 6 Clarion 9 Clearfield 7 Clinton 3 Columbia 42 1 Crawford 8 Cumberland 77 2 Dauphin 155 1 Delaware 898 20 Elk 2 Erie 28 Fayette 32 1 Forest 5 Franklin 39 Fulton 1 Greene 15 Huntingdon 5 Indiana 21 Jefferson 1 Juniata 14 Lackawanna 235 8 Lancaster 490 14 Lawrence 29 2 Lebanon 145 Lehigh 1,146 10 Luzerne 982 8 Lycoming 12 McKean 1 Mercer 26 Mifflin 6 Monroe 610 12 Montgomery 1,359 30 Montour 27 Northampton 774 14 Northumberland 22 Perry 9 1 Philadelphia 4,012 58 Pike 136 5 Potter 3 Schuylkill 119 Snyder 9 1 Somerset 7 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 11 Tioga 10 Union 7 Venango 5 Warren 1 Washington 57 Wayne 40 Westmoreland 177 Wyoming 5 York 218 2





Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 7% 25-49 42% 50-64 29%



* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Statewide, there are 14,559 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative, and 240 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

– Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

– Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

