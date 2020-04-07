THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
BREAKING NEWS: Three New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Clarion Co., Jefferson County Sees First Confirmed Case
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health today confirmed that a Jefferson County resident has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), and three additional Clarion County residents have also tested positive.
The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 1,579 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 14,559. The death toll has reached 240.
Local Region
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Armstrong
|13
|5
|18
|0
|Butler
|91
|16
|107
|2
|Clarion
|6
|3
|9
|0
|Clearfield
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Crawford
|9
|-1*
|8
|0
|Elk
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Forest
|4
|1
|5
|0
|Indiana
|17
|4
|21
|0
|Jefferson
|0
|1
|1
|0
|McKean
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mercer
|18
|8
|26
|0
|Venango
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Warren
|1
|0
|1
|0
*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County decreased from 9 on 4/6/20 to 8 on 4/7/20. Explore has reached out to the Pa. Department of Health to request clarification on the reason for the decrease.
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Number of Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|28
|Allegheny
|689
|6
|Armstrong
|18
|Beaver
|116
|9
|Bedford
|4
|Berks
|369
|4
|Blair
|6
|Bradford
|14
|Bucks
|690
|21
|Butler
|107
|2
|Cambria
|7
|1
|Cameron
|1
|Carbon
|67
|1
|Centre
|55
|Chester
|335
|6
|Clarion
|9
|Clearfield
|7
|Clinton
|3
|Columbia
|42
|1
|Crawford
|8
|Cumberland
|77
|2
|Dauphin
|155
|1
|Delaware
|898
|20
|Elk
|2
|Erie
|28
|Fayette
|32
|1
|Forest
|5
|Franklin
|39
|Fulton
|1
|Greene
|15
|Huntingdon
|5
|Indiana
|21
|Jefferson
|1
|Juniata
|14
|Lackawanna
|235
|8
|Lancaster
|490
|14
|Lawrence
|29
|2
|Lebanon
|145
|Lehigh
|1,146
|10
|Luzerne
|982
|8
|Lycoming
|12
|McKean
|1
|Mercer
|26
|Mifflin
|6
|Monroe
|610
|12
|Montgomery
|1,359
|30
|Montour
|27
|Northampton
|774
|14
|Northumberland
|22
|Perry
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|4,012
|58
|Pike
|136
|5
|Potter
|3
|Schuylkill
|119
|Snyder
|9
|1
|Somerset
|7
|Sullivan
|1
|Susquehanna
|11
|Tioga
|10
|Union
|7
|Venango
|5
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|57
|Wayne
|40
|Westmoreland
|177
|Wyoming
|5
|York
|218
|2
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|7%
|25-49
|42%
|50-64
|29%
|65+
|20%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date
Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|19%
|50-64
|29%
|65+
|51%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Statewide, there are 14,559 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative, and 240 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:
– Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings
– Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public
· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.
· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.
· Statewide mitigation efforts.
· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
· Clean surfaces frequently.
· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.
