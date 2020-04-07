Two People Seriously Injured in ATV Crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were seriously injured in an ATV crash that occurred on Saturday night in Jefferson County.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 8:04 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, an ATV crash occurred on Knox Dale Road, just east of Hunters Grove Road, Knox Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2010 Polaris RZR 800, operated by 34-year-old Jeffery W. Fike, of Knox Dale, was traveling south on Knox Dale Road approaching a left-hand curve in the roadway.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions and failed to negotiate the curve, then struck a Village of Meade Chapel sign.

After the vehicle struck the sign, the passenger, 32-year-old Myranda J. Fike, of Knox Dale, was ejected from the vehicle into bushes on the west side of the roadway, and the driver was ejected off the vehicle onto the middle of the roadway.

The vehicle then continued south for approximately 40 yards in the southbound lane, drove approximately 40 yards off the west side of the roadway, then struck a bush and came to a final rest.

The driver and passenger were not using seat belts or helmets. Both suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported to UPMC Altoona by Jefferson County EMS.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the drivetrain.

Knox Township Volunteer Fire Company and Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Fike was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.