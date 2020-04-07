Clarion Chamber Launches Campaign to Thank First Responders, Life-Sustaining Workers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry has launched a campaign to thank individuals in the local community who are first responders and people working at life-sustaining businesses.

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry issued the following release:

We keep hearing from individuals and businesses – “How Can I Help”?

We are launching a campaign where you can donate a monetary gift. Money that is donated will in turn be used to purchase gift certificates for food and/or services. Gift certificates/cards will be purchased at those businesses that are currently closed as they are classified as non-essential by the Governor. We will also be purchasing gift certificates/cards from the area restaurants and other services that are also currently able to remain open. Our goal is to try to help as many of our area businesses get through this difficult time as we can.

The gift certificates purchased will then be delivered to those responders and people working at life-sustaining businesses as a “Thank You” to their employees. We want to “THANK” all of those individuals who are working long hours at the hospital, nursing homes, grocery stores, restaurants, police officers, etc. AND we are asking all of the kids out there to create a “Thank You” card. Once you have created your card, you can either drop the card off at the Chamber office (650 Main Street, Clarion) or drop it in the mail. There is a mail slot on the front door. A box will be on the inside to collect the cards as they are being put in the mail slot.

We will be collecting money through Friday, April 24th. Then the following week, gift certificates/cards will be purchased. Those businesses who have signed up through our website will be contacted to make arrangements to pick-up their “Gift Box” of gift certificates and “Thank You” cards.

Keep watching our Facebook page for details on how you can donate.

The reason for this campaign is two-fold: one, we want to THANK all of the individuals who are out there on the front line working and delivering their services. Second, we appreciate ALL of our Businesses here in Clarion County, providing an opportunity of a financial boost for those businesses that are currently closed would be a great reward from our residents of Clarion County.

We are CLARION COUNTY and we will get through this TOGETHER!

For more information, please contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161.