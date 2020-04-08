A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 11am, then showers after 2pm. High near 50. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain showers before 10pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 10pm and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Low around 31. West wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Snow showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers likely between 10am and 1pm, then rain showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

