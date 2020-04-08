Cindy Ann Burford, 61, of New Bethlehem, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on November 22, 1958 in Brookville, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Carol L. (Whiteman) Bish. She was married to Barry L. Burford on August 26, 2005.

Cindy attended the Leatherwood Church. She worked as a florist for Whiteman’s Greenhouse and Riverside, a realtor for Century 21, a waitress for Springside Diner, Agway, a life guard and park manager for Redbank Valley (Alcola) Municipal Park, and a personal care attendant.

She is survived by her mother, Carol “Cookie” Bish of Fairmount City, her husband, Barry L. Burford of New Bethlehem, three children, Douglas Henry and his wife, Kimberly of New Bethlehem, Nathan Henry of Cadogan, and Nicole Crawford of New Bethlehem, two step children, Emileign Colville of Clearfield and Clay Burford of Summerville, three grandchildren, Addison Henry, Noah Henry, and Owen Henry, three step grandchildren, Laina Colville, Leah Colville, and Silas Burford, two sisters, Pam Bish of New Bethlehem and Tina Bish of New Castle, a brother, Bill Bish and his wife, Heidi of Hawthorn, several nieces and nephews, and her two dogs, Bruiser James and Gracie Leann.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Heidi Henry, and her father, Robert D. Bish.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to Cindy’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

