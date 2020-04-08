Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caramel Surprise Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe has an unique blend of caramel, chocolate chips, and walnuts!

Caramel Surprise Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

1 – 5 oz. package Milk Duds

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Cream first four ingredients until light and fluffy; beat in egg and vanilla.

~In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

~Shape tablespoonfuls of dough into balls. Wrap each around a Milk Dud; place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.

~Bake until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

