Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caramel Surprise Chocolate Chip Cookies

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This recipe has an unique blend of caramel, chocolate chips, and walnuts!

Caramel Surprise Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 large egg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
1 – 5 oz. package Milk Duds

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Cream first four ingredients until light and fluffy; beat in egg and vanilla.

~In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

~Shape tablespoonfuls of dough into balls. Wrap each around a Milk Dud; place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.

~Bake until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.


