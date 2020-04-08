Clarion Hospital Reports Two Additional Positive Coronavirus Tests, Two Patients Currently Being Treated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two additional positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests as of Tuesday, bringing their total to nine, with one confirmed and one suspected Coronavirus patient currently being treated as inpatients.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Wednesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/07/20: 345

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 286

Positives: 9

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/07/20: 1,673

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,294

Positives: 111

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/08/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 11 patients. 2 suspected. 9 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Other

· Any patient referred for COVID-19 testing must be symptomatic and have a prescription from a doctor. Resulting time is increasing significantly due to demand exceeding capacity at commercial labs. Results may take a week or more.

· Beginning tomorrow, April 9, all BHS employees will be required to wear a mask in patients care or public areas of BHS facilities.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

· Email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Questions continue to come in regarding how an individual can provide financial support. Please direct them to www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

