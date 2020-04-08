Clarion U. SBDC Announces Upcoming Webinars to Help Businesses Impacted by Coronavirus

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion University Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Penn State SBDC, and the North Central Launchbox have joined together to host webinars to provide answers to pressing questions.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19 emergency capital programs or unemployment compensation regulations, free webinars are available to help provide answers.

A webinar on understanding the Application Process and Qualifications for the SBA EIDL and PPP Programs is available on April 8, April 9, and April 10.

A webinar on Emergency Capital Programs and Unemployment Compensation Guidance for Small Business Owners is available on April 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event will feature three experts, including Sonia Smith, Public Information Officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration Eastern Pennsylvania Office, who will provide the most up to date information on SBA emergency capital programs and financial assistance available to small businesses as part of the CARES Act.

Topics will include:

Paycheck Protection Program

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (including the SBA Express Bridge Loan and EIDL Loan Advance)

SBDC consulting services and resources

Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation guidelines

Best practices for working with local lenders

Registration is required. Register here.

Anyone with questions is invited to call 814-393-2060 or email sbdc@clarion.edu.

