Commissioners: Additional Clarion County Furloughs Possible

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Although Clarion County Commissioners have not instituted any additional employee furloughs, at an online work session on Tuesday morning, they indicated it is a possibility.

“It is a possibility, but not yet,” said Commissioner Wayne Brosius.

Commissioners also discussed possible work projects while the county buildings were closed to the public.

“Let’s face it,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “This virus is going to be around here until a cure is found or tell us it is safe. We have already purchased additional cloth masks from the Brookville Glove Company, and people should be wearing them.”

The maintenance staff is installing plexiglass shields in all of the county offices.

Accountant Rose Logue is tracking all of the expenses related to the Coronavirus for grant submissions, according to Commissioner Ed Heasley.

“Now is the time to be doing some work in our buildings and grounds,” said Tharan. “And, we need input on what needs to be done by the maintenance staff.”

Some of the suggestions included:

Renovations to complete a move of the Planning Office from the Administrative Building to the courthouse;

Completion of bathroom renovations in the courthouse; and

Renovations in the main courtroom, including a new speaker system to improve the ability to hear court proceedings.

IT Director Chad Johnston is in talks with MVS for audio improvements for the courtroom. The project would likely include the addition of speakers, standing and walking (lapel) mikes, and improvement of wireless capability.

Johnston noted that the courtroom does have wireless mikes but they were never used.

Other items discussed at the work session included the following:

A resolution for a temporary burn ban;

A contract amendment on behalf of mental health with SAM, Inc. for blended case management with the term of July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. The amendment would include an increase of $25,000.00 to a total of $145,000.00 with a County match of 10 percent;

A letter of support for the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County Inc. application for a DCNR grant to purchase the Hunt Brothers site on the North End of the Route 58 bridge in Foxburg. Plans call for a bike trailhead to be established with the purchase of the property;

A contract on behalf of Public Safety with Power Service Unlimited for engineering services for the Farmington Township 9-1-1 tower at a cost of $2,250.00. The site is a possible tower location in the future; and

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) revision requests from Clarion Borough. Clarion Borough is an entitlement community for CDBG grants administered through Clarion County. The borough is requesting the previously approved 2016 community park renovation improvement activity be moved to the 2018 budget and the 2016 Main Street improvements activity moved to the 2016 budget period.

The 2016 projects would include the completion of new light poles on Main Street and could be completed this year for the grant. The original 2016 park project included $76,605.00, and the 2018 project totaled $82,717.00.

