Eight New COVID-10 Cases Reported in Region; 1680 New Positive Cases Across PA Bring Statewide Total to 16,239

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 33 Allegheny 720 10 Armstrong 19 Beaver 128 13 Bedford 4 Berks 416 7 Blair 6 Bradford 15 Bucks 756 22 Butler 113 2 Cambria 9 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 76 1 Centre 57 Chester 373 6 Clarion 8 Clearfield 7 Clinton 3 Columbia 54 1 Crawford 8 Cumberland 84 2 Dauphin 168 2 Delaware 1,034 23 Elk 2 Erie 29 Fayette 35 1 Forest 5 Franklin 43 Fulton 1 Greene 17 Huntingdon 6 Indiana 21 Jefferson 1 Juniata 18 Lackawanna 266 10 Lancaster 561 16 Lawrence 32 2 Lebanon 169 Lehigh 1,319 11 Luzerne 1,134 11 Lycoming 15 McKean 1 Mercer 27 Mifflin 10 Monroe 671 17 Montgomery 1,521 37 Montour 26 Northampton 857 17 Northumberland 22 Perry 13 1 Philadelphia 4,456 87 Pike 148 6 Potter 3 Schuylkill 136 Snyder 9 1 Somerset 7 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 14 Tioga 10 Union 8 Venango 5 Warren 1 Washington 59 Wayne 47 Westmoreland 183 1 Wyoming 5 York 233 2





Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 7% 25-49 41% 50-64 29%



* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Statewide, there are 16,239 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 82,299 patients who have tested negative, and 310 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

