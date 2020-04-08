 

Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Region; 1680 New Positive Cases Across PA Bring Statewide Total to 16,239

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 1,680 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 16,239. The death toll has reached 310.


Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 18 1 19
Butler 107 6 113 2
Clarion 9 -1* 8
Clearfield 7 0 7
Crawford 8 0 8
Elk 2 0 2
Forest 5 0 5
Indiana 21 0 21
Jefferson 1 0 1
McKean 1 0 1
Mercer 26 1 27
Venango 5 0 5
Warren 1 0 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 9 on 4/7/20 to 8 on 4/8/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on the discrepancy: “Cases are identified by county of residence. Sometimes, we see cases come back as the address of the physician who ordered the test, or the office. As part of our investigation, we determine the county of residence of the individual who tested positive, and if necessary will update our county case data based on that new information.”

 

County Case Counts to Date

County                   Number of Cases     Deaths    
Adams 33
Allegheny 720 10
Armstrong 19
Beaver 128 13
Bedford 4
Berks 416 7
Blair 6
Bradford 15
Bucks 756 22
Butler 113 2
Cambria 9 1
Cameron 1
Carbon 76 1
Centre 57
Chester 373 6
Clarion 8
Clearfield 7
Clinton 3
Columbia 54 1
Crawford 8
Cumberland 84 2
Dauphin 168 2
Delaware 1,034 23
Elk 2
Erie 29
Fayette 35 1
Forest 5
Franklin 43
Fulton 1
Greene 17
Huntingdon 6
Indiana 21
Jefferson 1
Juniata 18
Lackawanna 266 10
Lancaster 561 16
Lawrence 32 2
Lebanon 169
Lehigh 1,319 11
Luzerne 1,134 11
Lycoming 15
McKean 1
Mercer 27
Mifflin 10
Monroe 671 17
Montgomery 1,521 37
Montour 26
Northampton 857 17
Northumberland 22
Perry 13 1
Philadelphia 4,456 87
Pike 148 6
Potter 3
Schuylkill 136
Snyder 9 1
Somerset 7
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 14
Tioga 10
Union 8
Venango 5
Warren 1
Washington 59
Wayne 47
Westmoreland 183 1
Wyoming 5
York 233 2


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 7%
25-49 41%
50-64 29%
65+ 20%


* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 29%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 16,239 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 82,299 patients who have tested negative, and 310 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


