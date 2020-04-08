Michael E. Carson, 59, of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his sister’s home.

He was born on January 8, 1961 in Clarion; son of Jack and Eva Whitton Carson, whom reside in Tionesta.

Mike graduated from North Clarion High School in 1979. He married the former Susan A. Anderson; who preceded him in death on February 9, 2020.

Mike worked for Osram Sylvania in Warren and retired from Greenline Polymers in Shippenville as a Maintenance Technician. He was a member of the former Newmansville Free Methodist Church. Mike was also a member of the International Association of Machinists. He enjoyed working on cars and always loved to help people out.

Mike had such a heart of gold and would always give the shirt of his back to anyone. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mike is survived by his son: Brandon Carson and his wife, Amber, of Emlenton; his daughter: Michaela Carson of Tionesta; a grandson: Parker Carson of Emlenton; three sisters: Amy Ferrell and her husband, Tim, of Tionesta, Cindy Sandusky and her husband, Al, of Tidioute, and Jackie Brocious and her husband, Roger, of Brookville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife.

There will be no public visitation.

A joint Memorial Service for Michael and Susan will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

