Michael E. Carson

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Michael CarsonMichael E. Carson, 59, of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his sister’s home.

He was born on January 8, 1961 in Clarion; son of Jack and Eva Whitton Carson, whom reside in Tionesta.

Mike graduated from North Clarion High School in 1979. He married the former Susan A. Anderson; who preceded him in death on February 9, 2020.

Mike worked for Osram Sylvania in Warren and retired from Greenline Polymers in Shippenville as a Maintenance Technician. He was a member of the former Newmansville Free Methodist Church. Mike was also a member of the International Association of Machinists. He enjoyed working on cars and always loved to help people out.

Mike had such a heart of gold and would always give the shirt of his back to anyone. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mike is survived by his son: Brandon Carson and his wife, Amber, of Emlenton; his daughter: Michaela Carson of Tionesta; a grandson: Parker Carson of Emlenton; three sisters: Amy Ferrell and her husband, Tim, of Tionesta, Cindy Sandusky and her husband, Al, of Tidioute, and Jackie Brocious and her husband, Roger, of Brookville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife.

There will be no public visitation.

A joint Memorial Service for Michael and Susan will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


