17-Year-Old Punches, Spits on Authorities at Juvenile Detention Center

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5:19:16 mid atlantic youth buildEMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to an incident at a juvenile detention center in Emlenton early Sunday morning.

Butler-based State Police say an altercation occurred at Mid-Atlantic Youth Services (MAYS) Center on Dakota Drive, Emlenton, in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Around 12:33 a.m. staff members reported that two individuals who were committed to the facility were causing problems beyond their control.

Troopers then arrived to find that one juvenile, a 17-year-old male from York, was unruly and needed to be removed from one area and assisted to another area.

The juvenile fought with troopers including punching one of them in the side of the head, causing a minor injury. The juvenile also spit on two additional troopers as well as correctional staff, according to police.

The victims are listed as a 34-year-old Karns City man; a 36-year-old Chicora man; a 32-year-old Butler man; a 26-year-old Butler man; and a 27-year-old Butler man.

Charges are pending through Butler County Juvenile Probation.


