Clarion Borough Expresses Interest in CARES Act Funding

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council voted on Tuesday evening to submit a letter of interest regarding CARES Act funding available through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

According to Borough Council President Carol Lapinto, Clarion Borough, Clarion Township, and Clarion County are the only three local municipalities who are eligible for grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The letter of interest is the first step stating Clarion Borough is interested in receiving grant money.

Lapinto said the borough estimated they might be eligible for $50,000.00 in grant money, but the estimate is not a firm one. The guidelines for how the money can be utilized are also not yet available. However, whatever grant money is available requires no financial obligation from the borough and is expected to be treated much like Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Disaster Emergency Declaration & Resolution Related to Coronavirus Outbreak Ratified

During the meeting, in which some council members were present at the Clarion Library and others joined via a conference call, the council also voted to officially ratify two items that were passed at emergency meetings in March.

A resolution related to the Coronavirus outbreak and the health and safety of the Clarion Borough employees and staff, was originally passed at an emergency meeting on March 14. The resolution closed the Clarion Borough offices to the public.

The declaration of disaster emergency was passed at an emergency meeting held on March 17.

Reminder Regarding Paul A. Weaver Park

Councilmember Ben Aaron issued a reminder that dogs are not permitted on the baseball and softball fields at Paul A. Weaver Park. Aaron said while the fields aren’t being used right now, they eventually will be back in use and having dogs running around them will lead to more issues in fixing the fields at that time.

“There are plenty of other places to take your dogs,” Aaron said.

Lapinto added that the playground equipment at the park remains roped off, and is not to be used at this time.

Borough Hours and Functions

An announcement was made during the meeting that the borough cannot currently issue building permits.

According to Lapinto, Housing/Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar is currently working off-site, and is handling many zoning issued by phone but cannot currently handle building permits.

Clarion Borough office staff are currently off on Mondays and will be available by phone Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The public works department is currently off on Fridays and will be working 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Leaf pick-up will be announced to the local media at a later date.

