SPONSORED: Visit Penn State DuBois Virtually in April & May
Wednesday, April 8, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
DUBOIS, Pa. – Penn State DuBois is still offering virtual visit dates for prospective students.
Specific Program Virtual Visit Dates:
- April 29, 2020 @ 12:30 p.m. – Wildlife Technology
- May 4, 2020 @ 10:00 a.m. – Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapist Assistants
Students can also schedule a one on one visit with a college counselor.
Potential students can still visit https://dubois.psu.edu and click the big virtual visit button there.
Penn State DuBois also offers resources for students, faculty, staff, the community, and local and regional businesses handling COVID-19.
Please visit https://dubois.psu.edu/covid19faq for available resources and information.
