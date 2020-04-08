 

SPONSORED: Visit Penn State DuBois Virtually in April & May

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

PSU-DDUBOIS, Pa. – Penn State DuBois is still offering virtual visit dates for prospective students.

Specific Program Virtual Visit Dates:

  • April 29, 2020 @ 12:30 p.m. – Wildlife Technology
  • May 4, 2020 @ 10:00 a.m. – Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapist Assistants

Students can also schedule a one on one visit with a college counselor.

Potential students can still visit https://dubois.psu.edu and click the big virtual visit button there.

Penn State DuBois also offers resources for students, faculty, staff, the community, and local and regional businesses handling COVID-19.

Please visit https://dubois.psu.edu/covid19faq for available resources and information.


