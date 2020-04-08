Police Investigating Criminal Mischief Incident in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred on Monday morning at a residence in Strattanville Borough.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched around 6:03 a.m. on Monday, April 6, to a residence on Main Street, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, an unknown individual(s) used a small metallic ball to break a window pane out of a door. After breaking the window, the individual(s) fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The amount of property damage was estimated at approximately $300.00.

The victim is a 55-year-old Strattanville man.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.