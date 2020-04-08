 

Featured Local Event

Police Investigating Criminal Mischief Incident in Strattanville

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred on Monday morning at a residence in Strattanville Borough.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched around 6:03 a.m. on Monday, April 6, to a residence on Main Street, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, an unknown individual(s) used a small metallic ball to break a window pane out of a door. After breaking the window, the individual(s) fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The amount of property damage was estimated at approximately $300.00.

The victim is a 55-year-old Strattanville man.


