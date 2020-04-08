THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Simply Skin Recommends Weekly Quarantine Regimen; Kits Available at 20% Off!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Simply Skin Medical Spa is recommending the following weekly quarantine regimen during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The Weekly Quarantine Regimen
The world as we know it has changed, and we have no idea if it will take months or years to get to a place we call normal. What we do know is that what you do today can have an impact on the health of your skin 30 years from now.
Developing a daily skincare routine is essential for beautiful skin when you are 30,40,50 and beyond.
Many people tell me they don’t have the time. Now that many of us are working at home or seem to be home, it’s a perfect time to take a little better care of our skin.
We call it the “Weekly Quarantine Regimen”
Step 1: Wash your hands before washing your face. It’s best not to touch your face with what crud has been on your hands and under your nails. Hand washing at least 20 seconds is the New Normal.
Step 2: Wash your face with a gentle cleanser- just your fingers and cleanser. Pat dry. Recommendation: Revision Papaya Cleanser
Step 3: Apply “Penta Peel” or “GlycoPeel 10,” gentle, but potent at-home peels to penetrate the superficial skin surface and stimulate the top layer to exfoliate. Leave on five minutes and rinse. Pat dry. Removing the top dull layer resulting in a brighter complexion.
Step 4: Apply an “Ice Water to Go Spa” Face Mask and leave on for 10 to 20 minutes. This mask infuses Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E to improve elasticity and moisturization.
Step 5: Apply a moisturizer with SPF 30 or above such as Intellishade SPF 45 or Multi Protection Cream SPF 50.
Your skin is an investment.
You are only going to see results if you create a routine that suits your skin and stick to it. Now that you have the time, make changes that last a lifetime.
Although our office is closed to seeing clients, you may call for a “Weekly Quarantine Regimen Kit,” a quick phone consultation, and we can advise what would be best for you.
Curbside pickup or mailing products to you are both available.
Call Simply Skin at 814-227-2362.
Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier
Visit Simply Skin Medical Spa’s website here: http://simplyskinmedispa.com.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.