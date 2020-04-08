 

SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Is Open to Help With Any Emergency Home Repairs!

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Tionesta Builders - 4-7-20SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tionesta Builders is still operating under normal hours to help the community with any EMERGENCY home repairs!

Even under the “Stay at Home Order,” Tionesta Builders is still serving the community by staying open to help with any necessary home repairs during this crisis at hand.

You never know what you’ll need to fix around your home!

  • Plumbing/Heating/Electric
  • Water Tanks
  • Leaking Roof
  • Sewer & Drain Pipes
  • Windows/Doors
  • Floor/Roof Trusses

Both stores are still operating under normal hours.

Tionesta Builders Supply

– 81 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville, PA 16254
Call: 814-226-5040

– 613 Route 36, Tionesta, Pennsylvania 16353
Call: 814-755-3561

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/

Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us


