State Police Investigating Report of Indecent Assault in Beaver Township

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating allegations of an indecent assault in Beaver Township.

On Monday, April 6, Clarion-based State Police became aware of an alleged indecent assault that has been an ongoing occurrence at a location on State Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for several months, from October 25, 2019, to April 6, 2020.

Police say the incidents involve two victims, a known 30-year-old woman and a known 23-year-old woman, both of Parker.

The investigation is ongoing.


