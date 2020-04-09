A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 2am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night – Showers. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

