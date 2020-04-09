BREAKING NEWS: PIAA Cancels Winter Championships, Spring Sports

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – The PIAA Thursday, April 9, canceled its remaining winter sports championships and its spring sports season.

(Fields, like Weaver Park in Clarion, will not see high school action this year after the PIAA canceled the spring sports season, along with the remaining winter sports championships, Thursday)

The decision came hours after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement that Pennsylvania schools will be closed to in‐person learning for the remainder of the school year.

“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone,” PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said. “Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision. However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

“We had maintained hope for a continuation of our winter championships and an abbreviated spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities. As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.”

At present, 17 other state high school associations have ended their sports seasons in a similar fashion.

The PIAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming months to address any concerns that arise from the membership from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a media release, while PIAA remains hopeful that summer activities will be able to commence July 1, it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time. In providing any further guidance to the membership, PIAA will continue to monitor any additional information provided by the Governor’s Office, Department of Health or Department of Education as it relates to interscholastic athletics.

More information will be communicated via http://www.piaa.org as it becomes available.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.