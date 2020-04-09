Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Deviled Eggs

A platter of these hearty deviled eggs is an excellent appetizer for Easter!

Creamy Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

8 hard-boiled large eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

Paprika

Directions

~Cut eggs in half lengthwise; remove yolks and set whites aside.

~In a small bowl, mash yolks. Add the mayonnaise, milk, mustard and salt; mix well. Pipe into egg whites. Sprinkle with paprika.

