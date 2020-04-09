Clarion Hospital: One Confirmed, Three Suspected Coronavirus Patients Currently Being Treated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported one confirmed and three suspected Coronavirus patients are currently being treated as inpatients.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Thursday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/08/20: 365

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 303

Positives: 9*

*approximately 60 results pending

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/08/20: 1,716

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,330

Positives: 119*

*approximately 36 results pending

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/09/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 4 patients. 3 suspected. 1 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 15 patients. 5 suspected. 10 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Other

· PA Governor Tom Wolf issued an executive order that will require all PA hospitals, healthcare systems, manufacturers and distributors to “inventory” PPE and other supplies, and gives the state authority to “commandeer” these supplies as determined by the state. BHS is monitoring this situation closely. BHS may release a statement when details of the process are known. BHS will do whatever it must to assure that its patients and staff are protected, and that it has the PPE necessary to render care safely.

· Patients are encouraged to avoid the Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary. Many Primary Care Physicians and other doctors have video, or “telehealth” appointments, available. They can handle many patient needs remotely, while keeping them at home. If you do not have a primary care physician, please contact the Clarion Hospital Physician Referral Hotline at 814-226-1DOC for assistance.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

· Email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Questions continue to come in regarding how an individual can provide financial support. Please direct them to www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

