Coronavirus Cases in Pa. Surpass 18,000; Death toll Reaches 338

Thursday, April 9, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4)HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 9, 2020, 1,989 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 18,228. The death toll has reached 338.


Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 19 1 20
Butler 113 0 113 2
Clarion 8 0 8
Clearfield 7 0 7
Crawford 8 5 13
Elk 2 0 2
Forest 5 0 5
Indiana 21 0 21
Jefferson 1 0 1
McKean 1 0 1
Mercer 27 3 30
Venango 5 0 5
Warren 1 0 1

 

County Case Counts to Date

County                   Number of Cases     Deaths    
Adams 38 1
Allegheny 759 12
Armstrong 20
Beaver 129 13
Bedford 4
Berks 616 8
Blair 6
Bradford 15
Bucks 871 23
Butler 113 2
Cambria 10 1
Cameron 1
Carbon 83 2
Centre 59
Chester 425 7
Clarion 8
Clearfield 7
Clinton 4
Columbia 65 2
Crawford 13
Cumberland 88 2
Dauphin 180 2
Delaware 1,222 26
Elk 2
Erie 32
Fayette 45 1
Forest 5
Franklin 52
Fulton 1
Greene 21
Huntingdon 8
Indiana 21
Jefferson 1
Juniata 23
Lackawanna 312 16
Lancaster 596 16
Lawrence 37 2
Lebanon 187
Lehigh 1,466 13
Luzerne 1,241 12
Lycoming 17
McKean 1
Mercer 30
Mifflin 10
Monroe 716 19
Montgomery 1,693 37
Montour 25
Northampton 949 20
Northumberland 24
Perry 15 1
Philadelphia 5,029 86
Pike 163 6
Potter 3
Schuylkill 149 1
Snyder 9 1
Somerset 7
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 16 1
Tioga 10
Union 11
Venango 5
Warren 1
Washington 63
Wayne 49
Westmoreland 190 1
Wyoming 6
York 250 3


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 7%
25-49 41%
50-64 29%
65+ 21%


* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 29%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 18,228 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 87,374 patients who have tested negative, and 338 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.