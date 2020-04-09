Coronavirus Cases in Pa. Surpass 18,000; Death toll Reaches 338

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 38 1 Allegheny 759 12 Armstrong 20 Beaver 129 13 Bedford 4 Berks 616 8 Blair 6 Bradford 15 Bucks 871 23 Butler 113 2 Cambria 10 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 83 2 Centre 59 Chester 425 7 Clarion 8 Clearfield 7 Clinton 4 Columbia 65 2 Crawford 13 Cumberland 88 2 Dauphin 180 2 Delaware 1,222 26 Elk 2 Erie 32 Fayette 45 1 Forest 5 Franklin 52 Fulton 1 Greene 21 Huntingdon 8 Indiana 21 Jefferson 1 Juniata 23 Lackawanna 312 16 Lancaster 596 16 Lawrence 37 2 Lebanon 187 Lehigh 1,466 13 Luzerne 1,241 12 Lycoming 17 McKean 1 Mercer 30 Mifflin 10 Monroe 716 19 Montgomery 1,693 37 Montour 25 Northampton 949 20 Northumberland 24 Perry 15 1 Philadelphia 5,029 86 Pike 163 6 Potter 3 Schuylkill 149 1 Snyder 9 1 Somerset 7 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 16 1 Tioga 10 Union 11 Venango 5 Warren 1 Washington 63 Wayne 49 Westmoreland 190 1 Wyoming 6 York 250 3





Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 7% 25-49 41% 50-64 29%



* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Statewide, there are 18,228 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 87,374 patients who have tested negative, and 338 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

