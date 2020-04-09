David Michael Rieg died at his home in Baxter, Pa., following an accident while working on his tractor. He was 58.

Born March 28, 1962, to John and Cloyann (née Freas) Rieg in DuBois, Pa., he was a longtime resident of Sykesville, Pa. He was an electrician by trade who graduated from Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School in 1980. He worked at Ideal Products, Inc., until 1991. For the last three decades, he worked as a professional truck driver, working 20 years for Penn Traffic and most recently for DiLullo Transport.

Committed to his friends, family and community, he served as a firefighter with the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a life member. As a first responder and ambulance driver for Sykesville Station 80, he met his life partner, Lisa Witherite-Rieg, D.O., in 1987. He has supported her ever since.

Dave could fix, engineer, construct, create, grow or adapt just about anything. He was enthusiastic and quick to help his family, friends, neighbors and even complete strangers. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was an excellent cook. As a 40-year member of the Clover Ridge Lodge in Clearfield County, he bonded with his stepfather, Walter Hurd; brother, John; and many longtime friends respecting and reclaiming nature’s beauty. Dave prayed daily, read scripture, and revealed God’s love in his caring for others.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Stephanie Georgek; and stepbrothers, Richy and Wally Hurd.

In addition to his stepfather and brother, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lisa; son, James Witherite; daughter-in-law, Lauren; granddaughters, Sara and Ashley “A Little Bit”; brother-in-law, Mark Georgek; stepbrothers, Rick (Jill) and Randy Hurd; stepsisters Patty Hurd and Wendy (Doug) Depp; an army of nieces and nephews; and the best circle of friends and brothers a man could ever want.

The Witherite clan claimed him as their own and agree he was always “Just what I needed!”

Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation and private service will be held from the Baronick Funeral & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Jim Fillhart officiating.

The funeral service will be live streamed on the Baronick Funeral Home Facebook page (www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome) on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11 AM.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to any volunteer Fire Department or Ambulance Service of the donor’s choice.

A Dave-worthy celebration will be hosted at the Clover Ridge Lodge when safe for all to enjoy…but not during buck season.

