District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame Profile: Robert Peters, Referee, Contributor

HYDE, Pa. (D9Sports) – On Feb. 22, the District 9 Chapter of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association inducted four into its 20th Hall of Fame class, including referee and contributor Robert Peters.

Peters, who retired from teaching science at Clearfield Area High School in 2009, has been vital in the operation and administration of the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Program’s Area V, which includes all schools in District 9.

His involvement in this program started in 1974 when Peters began coaching Clearfield junior grapplers, which he continued to do for the next 20 years.

In 1980, he became Area V’s Alternate Chairman, working with then-Chairman Ron Smith. Peters succeeded Smith in 1990 and still holds the position, making him the longest-serving Area Chairman in Pennsylvania.

He was also instrumental in helping establish the Area V Scholarship, awarded annually since 1998 to a district wrestler.

Peters became a PIAA wrestling official in 1984, with 2020 marking his 36th year on the mat.

Dave Caslow, who started Peters on his coaching career in 1973 at Phillipsburg-Osceola, and Smith presented him with the Hall of Fame plaque and certificate.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is certainly something that I will cherish the rest of my life,” Peters said. “I look at all the great wrestlers, coaches, officials, and contributors that have preceded me and am honored to now be with them.”

Wrestling has always been a big part of Peters’s life and he appreciates the opportunity of helping to facilitate the growth of youngsters.

“I love watching these young wrestlers develop as they go from elementary to junior high and finally to the high school level,” Peters said. “Many have also gone to the collegiate level and done well there. I enjoy seeing these young athletes mature and become great people and feel that wrestling has helped them do that.”

