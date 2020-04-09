Donald S. “Smitty” Wilkins, 66, of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord on Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Warren, OH.

Donald was born in New Castle on August 6, 1953. He was the son of the late Mary Jean Just Wilkins. He was a graduate of New Castle High School.

Don was employed as a reader making audio books for learning support students. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching sports on television. Don enjoyed music, and in his earlier years he was the manager of a rock band. He was a long time active member of Chapel on the Hill Assembly of God Church in Emlenton where he had served as a deacon, youth leader, and a member of the church’s worship team.

Don is survived by his wife, Beth Bishop Wilkins, whom he married at Chapel on the Hill on June 18, 1988; a stepson, Michael A. Zinchini of Lebanon, TN; two stepdaughters, Molly B. McLendon and her husband, Randy, of Knox, and Jenny Terwilliger and her husband, Fred, of Emlenton; ten stepgrandchildren, Jacob, Chad, Max, Emma, Kennedy, Reagan, Reed, Cole, Makayli, and Josey; two brothers, Victor John Wilkins and his wife, Mary, of New Castle, and James J. Wilkins and his wife, Mona, of Cortland, OH; his uncle and aunt, James E. and Janet R. Just of Vienna, VA; his nieces and nephews, Matt J., Krystyn, Brianna, Devin, Ryen, and Chelsea; as well as a number of cousins and many friends.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Just and a great uncle, Victor V. Burgo.

Don’s family is planning a memorial service at a later date.

Interment will take place in Emlenton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Wilkins’ name may be made to the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 346 Emlenton, PA 16373 or to Chapel on the Hill Assembly of God Church, 6202 Emlenton Clintonville Rd., Emlenton, PA 16373.

Arrangements are being completed by Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.