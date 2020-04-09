Inmate at Clarion County Jail Accused of Threatening to Kidnap, Sexually Assault, Kill Corrections Officer Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An inmate at the Clarion County Jail has waived his hearing on Tuesday on charges for allegedly threatening to kidnap, sexually assault, and kill a corrections officer after his anticipated release.

Court documents indicate one first-degree misdemeanor count of Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another filed against 29-year-old Rafael Navarro Baez, of Laureldale, Pa., was waived for court on Tuesday, April 7, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

The charge has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Baez is currently free after his bail was changed from $25,000.00 monetary to unsecured bail on April 7.

The charge stems from an investigation into a report of an inmate threatening a corrections officer at the Clarion County Jail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on February 25, Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, reported that an inmate, identified as Rafael Navarro Baez, made verbal threats toward a corrections officer.

Deputy Warden Sprankle provided several reports from corrections officers regarding Baez’s conduct, the complaint indicates.

The corrections officer was on the block where Baez is housed when Baez referred to the officer by the officer’s first name. The officer ordered Baez not to use officer’s first names, and Baez allegedly responded by swearing at the officer, telling the officer to “get the f*** away,” and threatened to “f*** up” the officer, according to the complaint.

A second officer then delivered Baez a misconduct notice regarding the incident. The officer later reported that when the notice was delivered, Baez made further threats against the first officer, saying that when he gets out he will kidnap, sexually assault, and kill the officer, the complaint states.

Court documents indicate Baez was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on charges related to possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia and had been scheduled for a bail hearing on March 11.

Baez was arraigned in front of Judge Schill at 2:45 p.m. on March 9.

