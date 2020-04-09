 

Larry George Bish

Thursday, April 9, 2020 @ 02:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

BisL (3)Larry George Bish, age 75, died on March 31, 2020 in Clarion, Pennsylvania.

He was born on July 24, 1944 in Clarion, a son of Mary Velma (Davis) Corbet and George F. Bish.

Larry was able to do assembly work along with others from his home at the United Community Independence Program.

Even though Larry was challenged, he was know for his great big smile, being happy, mischievous and very caring.

He loved coffee and the company of others, listening to music, watching the birds and wildlife from the back deck.

Larry loved his big 75th birthday party and enjoyed parties in general as well as the other activities at the home, and he was known as a ladies man.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his sister Janet Lawrence of Greenville, Pennsylvania and two brothers, Gary Bish of Youngstown, Ohio and Dennis Corbett of Kinsman, Ohio.

Private burial will be in Rock Ridge Cemetery in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Share a memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.


