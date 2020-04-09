Local Residents Form Clarion County Coronavirus Fund to Support Community

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Several local residents are working together to form a Clarion County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Fund to support our local community.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The Coronavirus crisis has hit our nation and the Clarion County community, causing a personal, healthcare, and economic crisis. Two of the hardest-hit segments of our community are the nurses, doctors, and medical professionals. In addition, local restaurants that have been forced to operate on a “carry out only” basis.

On April 2, Clarion County residents Cassandra Munsee, of Munsee Law, Sheriff Rex Munsee, Cory Rex, and Mark Aaron, Esquire, met (online only) to find a way to help our community.

The Clarion County COVID-19 Fund was formed to serve two purposes:

1) Support and express our appreciation to our healthcare professionals who are working so hard to keep us safe; and

2) Provide economic support for our struggling local restaurants.

The fund will operate as follows:

A “GoFundMe” page was initiated to solicit donations with an initial goal of $5.000.00.

All funds received would be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants for carryout food orders.

The gift cards would be distributed through Clarion Hospital to the nurses, med techs, and other healthcare professionals working through long hours and stressful conditions.

Other than “GoFundMe” fees, the fund would operate with a 100% payout with all proceeds going to support the community in this time of crisis.

The initial board members of the Clarion County COVID-19 Fund are Cassandra Munsee, of Munsee Law, Jody Scott, Sheriff Rex Munsee, Cory Rex, and Mark Aaron, Esquire.

You may support this fund by making contributions through “GoFundMe” or contributions may be mailed to:

Clarion County COVID-19 Fund

c/o Munsee Law

PO BOX 588

Clarion, PA 16214

The following restaurants have been asked to participate:

CLARION

– Bob’s Sub

– Daddy’s

– Deb’s Diner (if operating)

– Hunan King

– Koyia

– Michelle’s Café

– Pizza Pub

COOKSBURG

– Trail’s End

NEW BETHLEHEM

– China Town

– Fox’s Pizza

– Joe’s Pizza

– Snug Harbour

SHIPPENVILLE/KNOX

– Big Country Restaurant

– Pizza Shop

– Renninger’s Ice Cream

– Sweet Basil

FRYBURG

– Montana’s

RIMERSBURG

– K’s Korner

– Randolph’s Pizza

EAST BRADY

– The Lookout

– The Old Bank Sandwich Shop

– The Plaza

