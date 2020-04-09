Nancy Berlin, age 72, passed away unexpectedly April 6, 2020, in Clarion Hospital’s Emergency Department as a result of Kidney Failure.

Born August 8, 1947 at Community Hospital in Kane, Pa. She was the daughter of George Edward Berlin and Erma Ruth Glenn Berlin.

Nancy is survived by her brother Earl “Jum” Berlin and sister in law Lori “Lou” Brand-Berlin. Nieces and nephews: Benjamin (Elizabeth) Berlin (Lauren, Kaoz, Allison, Harmony, Aloysius); Joshua (Nikki) Berlin (Wyatt); Sarah (Marc) Tamber (Maddox); Natasha Brand Sibble (Lorinda, Kataryn, Earlon); Chasdon Brand; her Jehovah’s Witness brothers and sisters and Shippenville Rehabilitation family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Easter Hope.

Nancy was a Jehovah’s Witness. She graduated from North Clarion High School and Clarion State College with a teaching degree.

Nancy enjoyed her family, congregation, and friends. She especially enjoyed making either a knitted or crocheted afghan for them, which she took extreme pleasure in selecting and making with the specific recipient in mind. She also greatly enjoyed giving these treasures to the intended recipient.

Nancy will be remembered for her faith, generous spirit, quick smile, and her love of everything cats – both wild and domestic.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion.

