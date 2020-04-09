Area Man Faces Theft Charges for Unauthorized Use of Debit Card

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Reynoldsville man is facing criminal charges for unauthorized use of a victim’s debit card.

Brookville Borough Police say a known 30-year-old Reynoldsville man is being charged with theft and access device fraud following an incident that occurred sometime between December of 2019 and January of 2020.

It is alleged that the man used a victim’s debit card to make unauthorized cash withdrawals totaling $1,130.00.

Charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

The name of the suspect was not released.

