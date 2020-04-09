Sex Offender Arrested for Megan’s Law Violation Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A sex offender living in Clarion waived his hearing on Tuesday on charges for failing to update his Megan’s Law registration as required by law.

Court documents indicate the following charge against 47-year-old Joshua Victor Sandoval, of Clarion, was waived for court on Tuesday, April 7:

– Fail to Register with PSP, Felony 2

The charge has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Sandoval is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charge stems from an investigation initiated in late March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 23, Trooper Berggren attempted to contact Joshua Victor Sandoval by both his cell phone number and home phone number listed on his Megan’s Law registry. Trooper Berggren then also contacted his place of employment, and discovered he was terminated from his listed employment on March 12.

Trooper Berggren then reached out to a representative of the Megan’s Law Sexual Offenders Registry and confirmed that Sandoval did not provide an update to his employment within three business days as required by law.

Sandoval was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

According to the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website, Sandoval was convicted of abduction on June 27, 2011, in Ohio.

His registration in Pennsylvania began on August 5, 2019.

According to the Ohio Megan’s Law website, Sandoval previously resided in Columbus, Ohio, and is currently listed as an absconder.

The information provided on this site regarding Megan’s Law offenders is intended for community safety purposes only and should not be used to threaten, intimidate, or harass.

Pennsylvania’s General Assembly has determined public safety will be enhanced by making information about registered sexual offenders available to the public through the internet. Knowledge of whether a person is a registered sexual offender could be a significant factor in protecting yourself, your family members, or persons in your care from recidivist acts by registered sexual offenders. Public access to information about registered sexual offenders is intended solely as a means of public protection.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.