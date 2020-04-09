 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Preview Products, Chat With Faller’s Furniture Online!

Thursday, April 9, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Faller's Living RoomCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Do you miss “window shopping” at Faller’s Furniture? Now, you can preview their products and chat with sales staff ONLINE!

An Update from Faller’s!

It’s been a while and we have certainly missed our customers! We just wanted to give you a brief update on what to expect when we re-open. While our doors have been locked, the work hasn’t stopped; we have been busy turning Faller’s into a better shopping experience for you! Floor moves, remodeling, and perfecting your in-store experience should brighten your day the next time you walk into Faller’s. If you want to preview some products before we open, make sure to check out our website!

SHOP NOW

Faller's 2

Faller's 3

Chat Online With Faller’s Furniture

Find an item that you like, but have a question about it? Start a chat session and one of Faller’s knowledgeable sales staff will answer your question.

CHAT

Or, call 814-223-4600 or email Faller’s at office@fallersfurniture.com!

Visit Faller’s Furniture online or their Facebook page on updates on their Grand Reopening Announcement.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.