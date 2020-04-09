THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Preview Products, Chat With Faller’s Furniture Online!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Do you miss “window shopping” at Faller’s Furniture? Now, you can preview their products and chat with sales staff ONLINE!
An Update from Faller’s!
It’s been a while and we have certainly missed our customers! We just wanted to give you a brief update on what to expect when we re-open. While our doors have been locked, the work hasn’t stopped; we have been busy turning Faller’s into a better shopping experience for you! Floor moves, remodeling, and perfecting your in-store experience should brighten your day the next time you walk into Faller’s. If you want to preview some products before we open, make sure to check out our website!
Chat Online With Faller’s Furniture
Find an item that you like, but have a question about it? Start a chat session and one of Faller’s knowledgeable sales staff will answer your question.
Or, call 814-223-4600 or email Faller’s at office@fallersfurniture.com!
Visit Faller’s Furniture online or their Facebook page on updates on their Grand Reopening Announcement.
