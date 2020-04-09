PA Human Relations Commission Posts New Guidance About COVID-19 Discrimination on Its Website

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission has posted new guidance on its website as it relates to COVID-19 and discrimination.

The guidance can be found at http://www.phrc.gov.

“I, along with many others can’t say it loud enough or clearly enough, this virus does not see geographic, ethnic, or economic boundaries,” Chad Dion Lassite, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Human Relation Commission said.

“No one in our neighborhoods is to blame, nor are they spreading it with purpose. It’s time for us to stop the hate and join together as we work through this.”

The PHRC said acts of hate and aggression may be criminal acts and should be reported immediately to the local police.

Hate crime information is also available on its website with the other guidance.

If you plan to file a discrimination complaint related to COVID 19, please email those directly to us at PHRC@pa.gov with any questions.

