PA Veterans of Foreign Wars Connects Veterans from All Service Eras With Benefits, Services They Have Earned

Every year, veterans of all ages and from all military service eras rely on Service Officers from the Department of Pennsylvania VFW to guide them to the benefits and services they were promised by the government.

By relying on our highly trained, dedicated Service Officers—the VFW offers Service Officers at the Post level and at the State Department level—you will have a staunch advocate working hand-in-hand with you during the entire application and review process. Even persons still in the military have met with our Service Officers to learn about when and how they can apply for benefits.

PA VFW Service Officers work closely with:

veterans

veterans’ dependents

surviving spouses

children or parents of deceased veterans

active-duty military service members

members of the Reserve or National Guard

If you are eligible for federal benefits, but have never applied, you still can. In fact, the sooner you enter your name into the VA system the better off you will be when you need health care and/or other services. By having a VFW Service Officer on your side, your chances for approval are much better and the amount of compensation that you may receive could be higher than if you used another source of assistance. See below for help with contacting a service officer in your area.

VFW Tactical Assessment Center

The VFW’s Tactical Assessment Center (call 1-800-VFW-1899) assists veterans and their families with issues and concerns about VA health care and benefits. Every effort is made to contact veterans or family members within 24 hours of reporting an incident. The backbone of the TAC is its database that tracks the timeliness, accessibility, and quality of VA services and benefits. The data collected is then used to determine if issues are local, network-wide or part of a national trend. Since its inception in 1997, the TAC has received more than 75,000 inquiries via the HelpLine, e-mail, phone calls, staff referrals, and correspondence.

The VFW has helped establish 119 different VHA health care and VBA benefit entitlement issues, which help identify areas causing veterans and their families problems.

The Pennsylvania VFW’s Veterans Service Office Program connects veterans with more than $35 million in federal benefits annually. VFW Service Officers help veterans prepare data to support their VA claim, file their claims, respond to requests for additional information and apply for expanded benefits as they age. Our Service Officers can represent you at VA claims appeals hearings.

The VFW serves veterans, military personnel and their families through a variety of programs. To contact a VFW Service Officer, call the PA VFW Headquarters in Harrisburg at (717) 234-7927 or with the following information.

Contact Information for Pennsylvania VFW Veterans Service Officer Network

Philadelphia Region

Downtown Philadelphia/Coatesville VAMC/Philadelphia VAMC/Other Outreach Locations

VA Center 5000 Wissahickon Avenue, PO Box 42938, Philadelphia, PA 19101-2938

Phone: 215-381-3123 Fax: 215-381-3491

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and other Northeastern Pennsylvania outreach

Wlkes-Barre VAMC/Williamsport/Allentown/Other Outreach Locations

1123 E. End Blvd., Bldg. 35, Suite 1, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-1521

Phone: 570-821-2535/2536 Fax: 570-821-2539

Harrisburg/Camp Hill/Mechanicsburg/Litiz/Lebanon/Reading Region

Harrisburg VFW State HQs, Lebanon VAMC, some VFW posts and other locations

4002 Fenton Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17109

Phone: (717) 234-7927 Fax: (717) 234-1955

York/Spring Grove/East Berlin/Gettysburg/Chambersburg Region

(717) 234-7927

Altoona/Johnstown Region

Altoona VAMC – 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602

Phone: (814) 943-8164 Fax (814) 940-6603

Pittsburgh and Other Southwestern Outreach Locations

1000 Liberty Avenue, Rm. 1601, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Phone: 412-395-6259/6260 Fax: 412-395-6261

Butler Region

Butler VAMC – 325 New Castle Road, Room 312WS, Butler, PA 16001

Phone: 878-271-6976

Erie Office/Outreach Locations in Northwest Region

3112 Buffalo Road – Suite A, Erie, PA 16510

814-835-8494 office 814-835-8493 fax

Northcentral PA Outreach Locations

Covers portions of Cameron, Center, Clinton, Clearfield, Lycoming, McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties

20 Bellefonte Ave., Lock Haven, PA 17745

Phone: (570) 748-5929 Fax: (570) 748-6263

Funding from Pennsylvania’s Act 66 grant program supports the VFW Service Outreach Officer program. These Outreach Officers can visit veterans’ homes or meet veterans closer to their homes for those who cannot travel to city offices. Call State HQ at (717) 234-7927.

