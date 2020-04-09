Ricky L. Flickner, 57, Windber, passed away April 7, 2020 at home with his loving wife at his side.

He was born June 6, 1962 in Oil City, PA.

Ricky was preceded in death by mother, Judith (Nellis) Flickner.

He is survived by loving wife, Renee M. (Pierre) Flickner, Windber; father, William Flickner, Franklin,PA; step son, Evan “Keith” Lehman married to Olivia, Windber; step grandchildren, Sydney and Blake; sisters, Kim Palanes, Central City; Kelly Maddy married to Sam, Cairnbrook; and Rhonda Chappell, North Huntingdon,PA; nephews, Adam Maddy married to Kaitlyn and Eric Maddy married to Jessica; niece, Cassidy Chappell and boyfriend Jon Shirley; great nephews, Carter and Cole; also by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; close friend, Steve Nagy; beloved canine companions, Hope and Ella.

Rick was a retired Postman with the USPS and served our country in the U.S. Navy.

Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be no viewing.

Celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.

The family expresses their gratitude to Windber Hospice for their outstanding personal care.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to MEEK & DALLA VALLE FUNERAL HOME, Windber.

Memorial contributions may be directed in his honor to Windber Hospice, 600 Somerset Ave. Windber, PA 15963 or at www.meekfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.