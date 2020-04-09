Say What?!: New Zealand PM Dubs Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy ‘Essential Workers’

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a moment during a media briefing on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to reassure children that the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are considered “essential workers.”

Arden said during her Monday media briefing that the mythical figures are considered essential workers in New Zealand, which has been on lockdown for the past two weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

